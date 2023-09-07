BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 24,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $4,948,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $384.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.37 and a 200 day moving average of $338.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $349.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

