Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.74 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.