BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after purchasing an additional 548,862 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BCE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 154.50%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

