AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,417 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of AXIS Capital worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $55.26 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

