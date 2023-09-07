Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 11.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $500.38 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.24 and a 200 day moving average of $533.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

