Aviva PLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $177.94 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

