Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,382,941 shares of company stock worth $61,414,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

