Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

