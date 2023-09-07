Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Assurant were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock worth $2,059,393. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $165.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.10.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.