AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $25,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $25,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

