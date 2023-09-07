AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,104,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 826,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after acquiring an additional 142,557 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,383,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,534,000 after acquiring an additional 132,088 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,413.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

