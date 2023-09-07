Analyzing Pentair (PNR) & Its Peers

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, except metalworking machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pentair to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Pentair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, except metalworking machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Pentair shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, except metalworking machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pentair alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pentair and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair 11.82% 22.39% 9.50% Pentair Competitors 11.16% 17.25% 7.83%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair $4.12 billion $480.90 million 23.37 Pentair Competitors $2.17 billion $293.67 million 30.72

This table compares Pentair and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Pentair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pentair has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pentair’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pentair pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Pentair pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, except metalworking machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 16.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pentair has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pentair and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair 1 3 11 0 2.67 Pentair Competitors 50 258 304 3 2.42

Pentair currently has a consensus price target of $69.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.62%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, except metalworking machinery” companies have a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Pentair’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pentair has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pentair beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations. The company also manufactures and sells fluid treatment products, such as advanced membrane filtration products, separation systems, and membrane bioreactors; water supply and disposal, solid handling, fluid transfer, and turbine pumps; and valves, spray nozzles, process filtration systems, and gas recovery solutions for food and beverage, fluid separation technologies, water and wastewater treatment, water wells, pressure boosting, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, crop spray, fluid circulation and transfer, fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, residential and municipal wells, and wastewater solids handling applications. It offers its products under the the Everpure, KBI, Kreepy Krauly, Manitowoc Ice, Pleatco, RainSoft, and Sta-Rite; and Pentair, Aurora, Berkeley, Codeline, Fairbanks-Nijhuis, Haffmans, Hydromatic, Hypro, Jung Pumpen, Myers, Sta-Rite, Shurflo, Südmo, and X-Flow brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.