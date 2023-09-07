Analyzing CEMEX (NYSE:CX) & Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)

Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Free Report) and CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of CEMEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CEMEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Adbri alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adbri and CEMEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adbri 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMEX 0 5 2 0 2.29

Profitability

CEMEX has a consensus price target of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Given CEMEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEMEX is more favorable than Adbri.

This table compares Adbri and CEMEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adbri N/A N/A N/A CEMEX 5.40% 5.01% 2.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adbri and CEMEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adbri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CEMEX $15.58 billion 0.70 $858.00 million $0.60 12.63

CEMEX has higher revenue and earnings than Adbri.

Summary

CEMEX beats Adbri on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adbri

(Get Free Report)

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications. The company offers its products to residential and non-residential construction, engineering construction, industrial manufacturing, and mining markets. Adbri Limited was founded in 1882 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building and paving solutions; logistic services; retail service through e-commerce platform; and design and engineering services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Adbri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adbri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.