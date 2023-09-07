America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.53, but opened at $97.60. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $98.71, with a volume of 49,413 shares.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMT. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $622.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.45.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.