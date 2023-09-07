Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Decreased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $206,404,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.