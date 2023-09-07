AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3,349.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $95,107,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $91,395,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 451.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 776,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 635,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

NYSE AGCO opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

