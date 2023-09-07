AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.
AGCO Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
