AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.30-$2.60 EPS.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $115.05 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

