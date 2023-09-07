ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,067 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ADT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in ADT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 507,338 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ADT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.67 and a beta of 1.71. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.