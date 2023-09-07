2,301 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,995,000 after buying an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $78,366,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.7 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $268.98 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RS

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,958.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.