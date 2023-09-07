15,819 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $295.90 million, a P/E ratio of 110.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 730.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,931.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 10,605 shares of company stock valued at $153,581 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

