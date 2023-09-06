Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-$0.49 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.