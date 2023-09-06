Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $472-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.75 million. Zscaler also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-$2.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.8 %

ZS stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.42.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

