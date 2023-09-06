Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,689 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $251,470.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

