Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading Up 8.3%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 14,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 46,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 40.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the first quarter worth $470,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zepp Health by 185.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Self-Branded Products and Others and Xiaomi Wearable Products. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

