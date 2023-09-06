Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124,911 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.31% of Winnebago Industries worth $128,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE WGO opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

