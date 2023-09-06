Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of Western Digital worth $128,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

