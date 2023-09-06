Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,644 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.90% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $74,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.8 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

