Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,995,207 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.63% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $84,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

