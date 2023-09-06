WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

WazirX (WRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. WazirX has a total market cap of $38.24 million and approximately $450,945.72 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.