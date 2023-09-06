Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) versus Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) and Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A Tamarack Valley Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A Tamarack Valley Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus target price of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Tamarack Valley Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tamarack Valley Energy is more favorable than Vivakor.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivakor $28.11 million 0.67 -$19.44 million ($1.09) -0.96 Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.44 6.52

This table compares Vivakor and Tamarack Valley Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tamarack Valley Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivakor. Vivakor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tamarack Valley Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor -31.99% -64.87% -22.69% Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A N/A

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor -31.99% -64.87% -22.69% Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Vivakor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Tamarack Valley Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Vivakor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tamarack Valley Energy beats Vivakor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas. In addition, the company offers remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was formerly known as NGI Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Vivakor, Inc. in April 2008. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Tango Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. in June 2010. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

