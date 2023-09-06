Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 127.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.