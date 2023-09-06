Velocity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Shares Down 0.6%

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Velocity Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velocity Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

