Universal Music Group (UNVGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY opened at 12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 12.22. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of 8.11 and a 52-week high of 13.40.
About Universal Music Group
