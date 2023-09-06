Universal Music Group (UNVGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY opened at 12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 12.22. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of 8.11 and a 52-week high of 13.40.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

