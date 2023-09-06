Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.21% of Unity Bancorp worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $247.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $170,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.