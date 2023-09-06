U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GROW opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

