TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,163 shares of company stock worth $845,908 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

