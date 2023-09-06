Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) versus Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Head-To-Head Survey

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Trainline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 9.93% -40.25% 5.81% Trainline N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Trainline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $3.57 billion 0.81 $357.00 million $4.56 8.62 Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Trainline.

87.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travel + Leisure and Trainline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 2 2 2 0 2.00 Trainline 0 0 4 0 3.00

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Trainline has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.12%. Given Trainline’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trainline is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Trainline on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdome and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

