Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Head-To-Head Analysis

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Lithium and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. Given American Lithium’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

American Lithium has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Lithium and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -20.14% -19.86% Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -235.45% -36.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.14) -11.14 Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 14.18 -$1.25 million ($0.01) -6.99

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thunder Mountain Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Lithium beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

