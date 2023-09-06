Thorn Group Limited (TGA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.19 on September 21st

Thorn Group Limited (ASX:TGA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 4th. This is a boost from Thorn Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Thorn Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.39, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.28.

About Thorn Group

Thorn Group Limited operates as a diversified financial services company in Australia. The company provides commercial finance, such as working capital and business asset lending solutions to small and medium size enterprises. It offers debtor finance and asset finance products under the thornmoney brand.

