Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,241 shares of company stock worth $2,941,897. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

