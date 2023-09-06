Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Targa Resources
In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Targa Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TRGP stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $87.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.27.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
