Summerset Group Holdings Limited (SNZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 4th. This is a boost from Summerset Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

Summerset Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.

Get Summerset Group alerts:

Summerset Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. It provides rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short-term care services; and facilities and activities, as well as villas, cottages, townhouses, apartments, serviced apartments, and care centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Summerset Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summerset Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.