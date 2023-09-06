Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Up 4.9%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.26. 1,251,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 336.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

