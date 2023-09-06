Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.11% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMBC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $485.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.