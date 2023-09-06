Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond portfolio that seeks current income and capital appreciation with few limitations in respect to geographic, type, credit, or duration exposure. SDEF was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.