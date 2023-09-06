Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.56. 52,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 148,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.71.

Skeena Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$567.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.