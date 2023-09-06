Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.47. 83,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 62,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.29% and a negative return on equity of 83.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sigilon Therapeutics

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 1,718,493 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $25,639,915.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigilon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 148.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with acute and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A.

Further Reading

