Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shimadzu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Shimadzu Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

Shimadzu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimadzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimadzu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.