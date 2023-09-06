Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.28% of Ryder System worth $136,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,409.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,783.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,137 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.